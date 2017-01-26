Middle East News & Arab Headlines From A Local Perspective
TOP STORIES
A follower of the radical preacher Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir entered Costa Coffee in Beirut's Hamra district wearing a suicide belt when his attack was thwarted. Full Story »
The Jordanian King first held a one-on-one meeting with Putin, followed by expanded talks attended by officials from the two sides. Full Story »
The arrestees had reportedly confessed to passing information to Mossad via the Israel embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Britain and Nepal. Full Story »
The order would provide safe areas in Syria and in the surrounding region in which Syrian nationals displaced from their homeland can await firm settlement such as repatriation or potential third-country resettlement. Full Story »