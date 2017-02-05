Middle East News & Arab Headlines From A Local Perspective

The appeal followed a fiery Twitter tirade from the president in which he lashed out at the "so-called judge" for the "ridiculous" decision to suspend the ban. Full Story »

49 women in Jordan have been imprisoned for abortion between 2009 and 2016. Full Story »

Police also carried out separate operations in Istanbul, northwestern Kocaeli and western Izmir provinces in early hours of Sunday, police sources said. Full Story »