ممثلة إباحية تنضم لاحتجاجات "حياة السود مهمة".. وتقدم عرضًا "صادمًا" للشرطة الأمريكية

My great grandfather was an activist for the civil rights movement. Living in NYC he demonstrated a sit down strike at the hotel he worked out fighting for the rights of black people when hotels wanted to stop providing jobs to them. Martin Luther King heard about this and wrote my great grandfather a letter and came to his place of work to thank him along with Betty Benzt, civil rights activist. I love this photo because it shows the unity of people when we work together on how things can change. We need to be better and I want to be as strong as my great grandfather who risked his own job and life to help people when they needed it the most. We are all people who deserve an equal chance at life. Support in anyway you can. Donate. Write letters to your politicians. Vote. Share the knowledge. But most of all spread love. #BlackLivesMatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #1957

