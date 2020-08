"ناسا" تنشر صورة لكوكب المشتري.. والجمهور يشبهه بـ"بيتزا ببروني"

The floor is lava! Oh wait, nevermind, that’s just an infrared look at Jupiter’s North Pole 😉 Our James Webb Space Telescope will examine the atmosphere of Jupiter’s polar region, where @NASAJuno discovered the clusters of cyclones seen in this image. @NASAWebb's data will provide much more detail than has been possible in past observations, measuring winds, cloud particles, gas composition, and temperature. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM #Space #NASAJuno #TheFloorIsLava #Jupiter #PlanetaryScience

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT