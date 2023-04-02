Blast shakes St Petersburg cafe in Russia

ALBAWABA - An explosion rattled a coffee shop in Moscow's St. Petersburg, according to news reports from Russia, which attributed the blast on a bomb.
At least one person was killed.
A video showed the shop's glass window blown out to a main street. The shop was identified as a "cafe."
No other details were immediately available.
NEW 🚨 Bomb explosion in Cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia — Russian military blogger killed pic.twitter.com/mvZ5h8fkgQ— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 2, 2023
