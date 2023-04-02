Blast shakes St Petersburg cafe in Russia

Published April 2nd, 2023 - 05:59 GMT
Breaking News
Albawaba: Breaking News template by Rami Khoury

ALBAWABA - An explosion rattled a coffee shop in Moscow's St. Petersburg, according to news reports from Russia, which attributed the blast on a bomb.

At least one person was killed.

A video showed the shop's glass window blown out to a main street. The shop was identified as a "cafe."

No other details were immediately available.

 

Tags:RussiaSt PetersburgExplosionbombcoffee shop

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...