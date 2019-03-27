Airbus Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Jet Order From China
The order, estimated to be worth $34 billion, was signed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Paris. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Boeing as an alert
Disable alert for Boeing,
Click here to add Airbus as an alert
Disable alert for Airbus
Europe's Airbus has secured a multi-billion dollar order for 300 planes from China, shaking arch-rival Boeing's grip on one of the world's fastest-growing airlines.
The order, estimated to be worth $34 billion, was signed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Paris.
The mammoth Airbus deal delivers a blow to Boeing as it continues to deal with the grounding of all of its 737 Max jets after two fatal crashes.
The European planemaker signed a deal with China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS) signed covering the purchase by Chinese airlines of 290 A320 Family aircraft and 10 A350 XWB Family aircraft, it said in a statement.
Read MoreLufthansa Group Orders 40 State-Of-The-Art Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 Long-Haul Aircraft
“We are honoured to support the growth of China’s civil aviation with our leading aircraft families – single-aisle and widebodies,” said Guillaume Faury, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO. “Our expanding footprint in China demonstrate our lasting confidence in the Chinese market and our long-term commitment to China and our partners.”
According to Airbus’ latest China Market Forecast 2018 to 2037, China will need some 7,400 new passenger and freighters aircraft in the next 20 years. It represents more than 19 per cent of the world total demand for over 37,400 new aircraft.
By the end of January 2019, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totalled some 1,730 aircraft, of which 1,455 are A320 Family, and 17 are A350 XWB Family planes.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- orders keep coming at multi-billion dollar dubai airshow
- Gulf airlines are busy buying airplanes that no one will fly
- Paris Air Show: Middle East airlines rush to make billion dollar deals
- Emirates pursues bold expansion amid global slowdown
- Dubai Airshow ready for take-off: it's back, and bigger than ever