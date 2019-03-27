Airbus Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Jet Order From China

The order, estimated to be worth $34 billion, was signed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Paris. (Shutterstock)

Europe's Airbus has secured a multi-billion dollar order for 300 planes from China, shaking arch-rival Boeing's grip on one of the world's fastest-growing airlines.

The mammoth Airbus deal delivers a blow to Boeing as it continues to deal with the grounding of all of its 737 Max jets after two fatal crashes.

The European planemaker signed a deal with China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS) signed covering the purchase by Chinese airlines of 290 A320 Family aircraft and 10 A350 XWB Family aircraft, it said in a statement.

