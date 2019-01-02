Don't Miss out on the Best January 2019 Sales
The January sales are in full swing today. We're here to show you best ones. (Shutterstock)
Happy New Year, reader and thanks for dropping by to check out our roundup of the very best deals in the January sales 2019.
A few stores launched sales straight after Christmas, with not many holding back for the traditional January sales, so we've had plenty of time to dig through the best offers. But of course, we've added some brand new ones today too as we start our daily deals coverage with a bang in 2019.
After all, you're probably back at work soon, so don't be daft getting involved with those horrible queues at retail park car parks or looking for the non-event deals on the highstreet. Online's where the best bargains to be had - just like Black Friday. And we'll save you the time of trawling through loads of different online stores trying to spot the bargains. We've got our eye on prices all year round, so we know a good deal when we see one.
So sit back, scroll down a little and you'll see we've listed the best offers of the day so far. We'll update this page throughout the day and tomorrow too, as some of these deals may go on for a few days - although if you see something you like today, don't bank on it being around tomorrow, just to be safe.
January sales: quick links
- Amazon - deals aplenty from the hugely popular online store
- Argos - electricals, home, toys and more discounted today
- AO.com - the big sale is live
- John Lewis - huge clearance on clothes, home and electricals
- Currys - up to 40% off home, TV, kitchen, gadgets and more
- Very - up to 50% off fashion, home and electricals
- Mobiles.co.uk - fresh discounts on the latest mobile phones
THE BEST JANUARY SALES DEALS
- ASOS - save up to 70% on women's and men's clothing
- Boohoo - 30% off everything!
- Boots - save up to 50%
- Blacks - half price jackets and boots
- Carphone Warehouse - packed with exclusive online-only discounts
- CDKeys.com - save up to 90% on games and XBLG/PS Plus subs
- DFS - big discounts on some super comfy and stylish sofas
- Dorothy Perkins - up to 50% off
- Dreams - save up to 50% on mattresses and beds
- Dunelm Mill - save up to 50% on furniture, bedding, curtains and rugs
- eBay - discounts on pretty much everything
- Expedia - save on combined flights and hotel bookings
- ExpressVPN - save 49% on a subscription
- Jack Wills - up to 50% off men's and women's clothing
- Jessops - save up to £600 on cameras, lenses and more
- LastMinute.com - Flash sales and holidays from £149 per person
- Levi's - save up to 50%
- Living DNA - up to 30% off DNA test kits
- Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off the hottest adults-only products
- Microsoft - big discounts on Surface and Xbox products
- New Look - get ready for 2019 with up to 70% off
- Newegg - discounts on laptops, computers and parts
- Next - at least 50% off all sale items
- Now TV - discounts on Sky TV passes
- OntheBeach.co.uk - save up to 50% on bookings
- River Island - save up to 70% on fashion and homeware items
- Samsung - save on phones, TVs, smartwatches and more
- Superdry - save up to 50% at the popular fashion brand
- Timberland - save up to 40% on winter clothing and more
- TopShop - save up to 70% in this huge sale
- TopMan - massive 70% reductions to be had today
- TravelSupermarket - get away from it all with hotels, flights and more
- Wiggle - get discounted active wear ready for those resolutions
This article has been amended from its original source.
