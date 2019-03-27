Emirates Looking for New Cabin Crew Members in Lebanon

The airline is looking for open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. (Shutterstock)

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Lebanese candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding two Cabin Crew recruitment open days at Beirut and Jounieh.

The Open Day at Beirut will be held at 9.00am March 30 at Mövenpick Hotel Beirut, General de Gaulle Avenue Raoucheh, Beirut.

The Open Day at Jounieh will be held at 9.00am April 29 at Hotel Burj on Bay, Main Road, Kfar Yassine.

The airline is looking for open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required to attend the Open Day.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 273 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team of cabin crew from over 135 nationalities.

Cabin Crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. For many of Emirates’ cabin crew team, the company’s attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends, is a big advantage – particularly as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Emirates currently offers three daily flights from Rafic Al Hariri International Airport.