Everything You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event is today, February 20, but it seems we already know pretty much everything there is to know about the handset.

Update: The Samsung Galaxy S10 release date has been confirmed as March 8 by Samsung, on its own website.

We've witnessed some sizable Galaxy S10 leaks in recent weeks, which appear to reveal the whole spec sheet for Samsung's new flagship smartphone, potentially leaving very little for the South Korean firm to wow us with later today.

However, it looks almost certain that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will arrive alongside the Galaxy S10 Plus and more affordable Galaxy S10e, and rumors persist around a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 X and foldable Galaxy X.

We also know when you'll be able to get your hands on the Samsung S10, as its March 8 release date has been revealed on Samsung's US website.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be a more significant upgrade compared to last year's relatively incremental spec bump from the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9.

And the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S10e



The Samsung S10 is rumored to have a fresh-looking all-screen display with less bezel at the top. Not only that, it may have 'punch-hole' front-facing camera embedded in the screen's top right corner.

We may also see Samsung adopt an in-screen fingerprint sensor and be the first to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 855 chipset (in the US variant, at least).

Seems like a lot all at once? We're less than a week out there are loads of leaks to pour over. After all, the Galaxy S10 is Samsung's 10th anniversary Android phone, so no wonder there's a bit of a fuss around it.

Hottest news:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date is confirmed as Wednesday, February 20 (that's today!), meaning we'll see the smartphone days before MWC 2019, which takes place from February 25-28.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at 11am PT (2pm ET, 7pm GMT) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

We now also know the Samsung Galaxy S10 release date, which is March 8, after Samsung opened up pre-orders on its US website.

That fits with earlier rumors pointing to a March 8 Galaxy S10 release date in South Korea and Italy.

That's for the three main models (the S10, S10e and S10 Plus). However the source adds that the Galaxy S10 5G variant - which might be called the Galaxy S10 X - will land in stores on March 29.

The Samsung S10 is likely to be sold by EE in the UK, as the network already lets you register for updates on it. That said, we'd expect just about all networks to offer one or more models of the S10.

Hottest leaks:

When the Samsung Galaxy S10 does go on sale it's sure to cost a lot.

One Samsung Galaxy S10 price rumor suggests the cost of the handset will rise to £799 (around $779, AU$1,400) for the 128GB variant and £999 for 512GB of storage.

Another source points to a price of €929 (around $1,055 / £820 / AU$1,475) for the standard Samsung S10 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, rising to €1,179 (around $1,340 / £1,040 / AU$1,875) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

More recently, an extensive leak has the Samsung Galaxy S10 price starting at €899 for the 6GB/128GB configuration and rising to €1,149 for the 8GB/512GB model.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S10 price is all but guaranteed to rise over the asking price of the Galaxy S9 - so you might want to start saving.

Hottest leaks:

One of our best looks at the likely design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 comes from a series of photos showing it alongside the Galaxy S10 Plus.

You can see these below. Details about the standard S10 include a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, tiny bezels above and below the screen, a triple-lens camera on the back, and a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone port and speaker on the bottom.

Most recently we've seen a picture of the Galaxy S10 shared by renowned tipster Evan Blass, which gives us a full look at the front and the back of the phone. If you want to know what the Galaxy S10 will look like, here you go.

These followed hot on the heels of other images, shared on Twitter, which showed a matching design and also revealed the S10's built-in cryptocurrency support.

Before all this, the first alleged Samsung Galaxy photo arrived as we rang in 2019, and it once again matches up, showing a more expansive all-screen display, one that displaces the top bezel in favor of a tiny front-facing camera embedded into the top right side of the screen.

This is Samsung's answer to the notch cut out, and you can expect the company to come up with a clever name for this black hole that disrupts its Infinity Display.

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

Further Galaxy S10 leaks, which you can see below, show off the S10 in a pearly white shade, as well as both the S10 and S10 Plus in black.

The shots of the phone in black are apparently non-functioning dummy units, but the design should be accurate.

Evan Blass also leaked the image you can see below, showing three Galaxy S10 phones – the S10E, the S10 and the S10 Plus – inside clear cases.

It looks like the S10 Plus has a dual-lens front-facing camera – note the wider pinhole cut out in the display.

We've also seen a render from Samsung itself that possibly shows the phone. You can see this below and note the curved screen, tiny bezels and pinhole camera.

This was posted in an article on Samsung Newsroom, then quickly replaced with a more generic picture, suggesting it was an accident.

These leaks match previous case renders which include parts of the phone. You can see them below and will note that there's a cut-out in the top left corner of the screen for a single-lens camera, while on the back there are three cameras. That back looks to be glass and the frame is likely metal.

You can also see it alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (which sports a similar design) and the S10 Plus, which adds extra cameras.

We may also have now seen photos of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which you can see below. Two leaked images both show a handset with two rear cameras, but the color of the camera block and possibly the size of the lenses differs.

That might mean only one of these shots is accurate, or we could be looking at the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 in one and the Galaxy S10 Plus in the other.

In any case, cameras aside the back is likely to be similar on both handsets and indeed it looks similar in these shots, with slightly curved edges and a likely glass build.

We'd take all of this with a pinch of salt and as this is probably the Plus model it might not be entirely representative of the standard S10.

They are likely to look similar though, and according to Samsung's own mobile business chief, DJ Koh, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will have some "very significant" design changes and come in some "amazing" colors.

One leak from OnLeaks suggests those colors may be Black, Grey, Blue, Red, Green and Yellow, while in announcing some software Samsung may have hinted that the phone will come in silver, green, black, blue and pink shades and will have a 3.5mm headphone port.

Another source meanwhile says the standard S10 and S10 Plus will come in white, black, green and blue. We've heard that claim more than once now, along with a suggestion that it might have a glossy finish.

We've also heard that the whole S10 range will come in black, white and sea green, but that some models will be offered in additional shades.

An extensive Galaxy S10 leak seems to agree with all the color rumors above, listing everything from black, white, green and blue to canary yellow, prism black, pearl white, ceramic black and ceramic white. It appears, then, you'll have a fair selection of options come launch.

We've seen pictures shared by Evan Blass that show the pinhole notch in the center of the screen.

You can see the three sizes of display on show for the S10 Lite, the S10, and the S10 Plus too. However, the camera position here is at odds with most leaks.

Meanwhile, a benchmark for a mystery Samsung phone which could be the S10 points to a 19:9 aspect ratio, which would make it taller than the 18.5:9 Galaxy S9.

Along with that the benchmark suggests a resolution of 1440 x 3040, which would be a slight boost, and there's every chance that to achieve those things Samsung would slim the bezels, fitting a larger, sharper screen into the same size body.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S10 screen size, the most consistent rumor we've seen pegs it at 6.1 inches.

That would make the screen on the Samsung S10 bigger than than 5.8-inch offering on the Galaxy S9, giving you more display real estate to play with.

The latest screen size rumors again put the Galaxy S10 at 6.1 inches, adding that it will have a 1440 x 3040 resolution, a 550ppi pixel density and will use Gorilla Glass 6, as well as being able to hit 800 nits of brightness.

Will Samsung Galaxy S10 be a foldable phone?

One thing you shouldn't expect is a foldable phone. Not from the flagship Samsung Galaxy S10, at least.

The Infinity Flex Display concept Samsung showed off on November 7, 2018 made it clear: the company's foldable phone design is very much that: a concept.

Samsung could launch a foldable variant to the Galaxy S10, however, and the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy X is rumored to launch in 2019.

Whether it changes its name to bring in more in line with the Galaxy S10 brand remains to be seen, but this is the closest we've ever been to a folding phone.

A foldable display is clearly the next big idea for Samsung, but it's starting from scratch with thick bezels, according to the steeped-in-shadow prototype we saw at the Samsung Developers Conference.

Samsung Galaxy S10 biometric security

Hottest leaks:

An in-screen fingerprint scanner

An improved 3D face scanner

One rumor we have seen pop up numerous times is the presence of an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

This would go nicely with the all-screen design that's being tipped for the phone, and would see the Galaxy S10 follow in the footsteps of the likes of the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The latest and best evidence of this is code found in the Samsung Pay app, which mentions both an in-display scanner and the Galaxy S10 (by a codename). It's mentioned because the presence of such a scanner would mean moving the "payment flow window" higher up the screen, so it's not blocked by the scanner.

But there's plenty more evidence of an in-screen scanner too. For example, a report claims that it will use an ultrasonic Qualcomm scanner, and that Samsung has felt pressured to include it due to Vivo and Huawei both having phones with in-screen scanners.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has also spoken of an ultrasonic scanner, and multiple separate sources who spoke to The Bell have said as much too, adding that Samsung will also look to ditch the iris scanning tech in the Galaxy S10 in favor of an improved 3D face scanner - much like the one found on the iPhone X.

We've heard a similar thing from South Korean media, but it suggests that we'll only see an in-display fingerprint scanner as the main way of unlocking the Samsung Galaxy S10. Either way, it's likely the iris scanner will be dropped.

An earlier rumor also talks about an in-screen scanner, stating that while an in-screen scanner wouldn’t be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it would be ready by sometime next year, making the Samsung Galaxy S10 a candidate for one.

And we now have an idea of why it took so long to be ready - because reportedly Samsung is using an ultrasonic scanner, rather than an optical one, as while the latter could apparently have been implemented years ago it's said to not be as good.

More specifically, Samsung has been rumored to use a third-generation ultrasonic scanner from Qualcomm. This generation has only recently been announced and not yet used on a phone, but it could mean Samsung's in-screen scanner is the best found on any phone.

Another recent report has added that while the two top-end Samsung Galaxy S10 models will apparently get an ultrasonic scanner, the most basic model will get an optical one.

But Samsung might go even further and also put the speakers in the screen, as just such a display has been shown off by Samsung Display, according to OLED Info.

And the earpiece could go in the screen too, as Samsung is said to be planning a 'sound-emitting display' for use in a phone early next year, having already shown off the tech at an industry expo.

Samsung Galaxy S10 camera

Hottest leaks:

Triple-lens rear camera

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A single-lens front-facing camera

An analyst reckons Samsung is considering a triple-lens camera for the Samsung Galaxy S10, along with a 3D sensor for augmented reality content.

Analyst chatter isn’t always that reliable, but the sheer volume of Galaxy S10 leaks since which all point towards a triple camera setup on the rear of the handset means we're confident this is accurate.

More recently we've heard more details on the possible specs of the triple-lens camera, with it apparently consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP super wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

An even newer report echoes those camera specs, but adds that the 12MP one will be an f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture lens , just like the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S9, while the 16MP lens will have an f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and the 13MP lens will have an f/2.4 aperture.

That said, one report points to the telephoto lens being 12MP rather than 13MP, so there's still a bit of disagreement.

Elsewhere, leaker Evan Blass has said to expect a triple-lens camera with one wide-angle lens, one telephoto and one standard lens.

We have an idea of the front camera specs now too, with a leaked specs list pointing to a single-lens 10MP f/1.9 lens on the Samsung S10.

The S10 and S10 Plus might also have GoPro-level anti-shake and AI-powered scene recognition on their rear cameras, according to one source, while the front cameras might have optical image stabilization and be able to shoot video in 4K.

Samsung Galaxy S10 battery

Hottest leaks:

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have 3,500mAh or 3,300mAh battery

One battery rumor reveals a possible capacity for the Samsung Galaxy S10 battery, with the image below supposedly revealing cases with battery sizes scrawled on them for all three S10 phones.

If accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery, which would be a sizable increase over the 3,000mAh battery in the S9.