GCC Investors Eye This New Residential Project in Egypt
One Zamalek is one of the most anticipated real estate projects in the Egyptian Capital. (Shutterstock)
The launch of One Zamalek, a premier residential project that it is managing in Cairo, Egypt, was announced on Wednesday by Savills, one of the world’s leading real estate advisors.
The project is in line with the firm’s expansion plans and development strategy across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, which aims to set new benchmarks for quality property management.
One Zamalek is one of the most anticipated real estate projects in the Egyptian Capital. The property is the ultimate, city waterfront address, located on the northern tip of Gezira Island and offers just 21 premium apartments, each with a panoramic view of the Nile.
One Zamalek’s landmark residence is a statement of spacious luxury living. Complete with the highest quality finish and ready to move in, the apartments have been designed to suit diverse size and taste requirements, varying from two-bedroom layouts on the lower floors to expansive four-bedroom duplex penthouses.
“The Egyptian real estate market continues to perform well, and One Zamalek meets a shortage in the market for high quality, centrally located, ready to occupy apartments that can appeal to the discerning international buyer,” said Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt.
“Currently, there is considerable interest from buyers who see Egypt as a desirable location to buy in for both lifestyle and long term investment. We believe One Zamalek with its high-end services, unrivalled views and top notch property management services is an enticing prospect for Gulf expatriates who seek luxurious living in a ‘home away from home’ setting. We have already seen a lot of interest with several apartments pre-sold,” he added.
One Zamalek focuses on providing its residents with a seamless lifestyle experience, by showcasing international standards and a range of carefully tailored amenities, including around the clock security and valet parking.
