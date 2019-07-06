Google Photos.. New Features, Bug Fixes, Performance Improvement

When Google Photos' product lead, David Lieb, engaged in an open dialogue with Twitter users, he also revealed that the photo sharing service will soon get manual face tagging feature.





On Wednesday, Lieb asked users what they want to see next from Google Photos - new features, bug fixes, performance improvements, etc. He wrote on Twitter: 'Hi Twitter! It's no-meetings week at @googlephotos and I've got a couple hours free. Tell me what you want to see next from Google Photos! New features, bug fixes, performance improvements, you name it. (No promises but very open minds!)'

Hi Twitter! It's no-meetings week at @googlephotos and I've got a couple hours free. Tell me what you want to see next from Google Photos! New features, bug fixes, performance improvements, you name it. (No promises but very open minds!) — David Lieb (@dflieb) July 2, 2019

The tweet turned into a conversation that lasted hours where Lieb pointed out that Google Photos plans to add a manual face tagging feature that will let users tag faces it doesn't recognize. However, it is unclear when the new feature will be introduced, reported Gadgets.ndtv.com.

Besides introducing manually tagging a face feature, Google Photos is working to make few features that are restricted to the web only also be available on Android and iOS apps, according to Android Police reports. Users will be able to 'search the recently uploaded photos' on Google Photos' mobile apps - the said feature is currently limited to the Web interface of Photos.

Lieb added that users will be able to edit timestamps directly on the Android version of the app. The feature was only available to Web and iOS users. The Google Photos' team is said to be working on letting users delete photos or videos from library while browsing albums besides allowing them to tag a photo or video as a favourite within a shared album, apart from liking it.

The Twitter discussion also involved suggestions for feature requests such as easily removing duplicate photos and videos, adding a map functionality, displaying descriptions in slideshows, and more. However, whether the ideas will be incorporated in the near future, is not known.