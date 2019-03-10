Here Are the Expected Features in the 2019 iPad (TechRadar)

Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad for 2019, and it's not going to usher in too many changes design-wise, according to the latest reports – and that means Touch ID and the 3.5 mm headphone jack live on for another year.

Mac Otakara reports that the 2019 iPad is going to look a lot like the 2018 iPad. There are conflicting insider tips about the size though, with some sources saying the screen will get pushed up to 10 inches or 10.2 inches from the current 9.7 inches.

That might leave a bit more room in the line-up for the iPad Mini 5: Apple is being widely tipped to refresh its smallest iPad model at the same time as it brings out a new budget iPad, possibly as early as this month.

The newly updated iPad Mini isn't expected to change much in terms of its design either, so it sounds as though Apple is planning one last hurrah for the old form factor. It should keep prices down, at least.