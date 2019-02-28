Here's a Preview of Huawei P30 Pro's Four Rear Cameras. (TechRadar)

Last week, Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed via Weibo that the company's upcoming P30 Pro smartphone would sport four rear cameras.

Now, we have what could be our very first look at the device and its quad camera array, thanks to some official-looking leaked images from German tech site WinFuture.

As you can see from the images below, the Huawei P30 Pro will reportedly see three of its rear cameras arranged in one line, with a flash and fourth camera lens placed just to the right of it in a way that resembles an exclamation mark.

Along with some nifty new color options, the leaked pictures also show off a tiny notch on the front of the phone, Samsung-style curved glass and some almost non-existent bezels.

WinFuture also offers some speculation regarding the handset's photographic prowess, suggesting a lens with 10x optical zoom capability.

If you look closely at the phone's third lens, you'll notice a square-shaped sensor, much like the one Oppo revealed this week at MWC 2019 which also boasts 10x lossless zoom technology.

As always, we won't know for sure until the P30 and P30 Pro are officially revealed, which is confirmed to occur at Huawei's upcoming Paris event on March 26, 2019.

By Stephen Lambrechts