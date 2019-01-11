Here's a Sneak Peek of the New Nokia

Nokia 8.1 Plus. (TechRadar)

If 2018 was the year of the notch, 2019 is shaping up to be the year of the pinhole (or hole-punch) smartphone camera, with manufacturers like Huawei and Lenovo following the lead set by Samsung with its Infinity-O design (present in the Galaxy A8S) in a race to provide as much screen real estate as possible.

Now, it appears that Finnish company HMD Global is working on a Nokia-branded handset with its own hole-punch camera cutout, with 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks teaming up to release renders based on leaked CAD files of what's presumed to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus.

The renders, along with an accompanying 360-degree video, show a smartphone with minimal bezels and a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top left of its display which holds a selfie camera.

Other device features include a 6.22-inch display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Zeiss dual camera setup, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Whether these renders really do give us a legitimate look at next Nokia flagship phone is still speculative at this point, but you can check out the new images in all their glory in the gallery below.

By Stephen Lambrechts