This Is How You Can Pay for Fuel in UAE Using Your Phone

The UAE motorists can now pay for refuelling their cars or buying other products at Enoc and Eppco fuel stations through mobile.

Customers need to download EnocPay app from Apple Store or Google Play and register for a new account. Users can also log in using their social media accounts in Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Motorists can add credit and debit card details on the app. The customers can link their Visa, Mastercard and Diners card, and confirm payment from the comfort of their car once a transaction is complete, the retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.



Customers and fuel attendants both receive notifications of transaction status and a digital receipt is automatically generated. The users can also track past purchases and transaction history, the fuel retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has been offering contactless payment for corporate customers since 2014 through its Vehicle Identification Pass (ViP) across the entire service station network of Enoc and Eppco.

EnocPay allows users to link their Vehicle Identification Pass (VIP) RFID account to enable top-up, pay for fuel as well pay in-store at Zoom and Pronto. The app also allows for remote payments by entering the site and pump number details.



"As a wholly-owned government entity, we are working determinedly to support our leaders' vision to be at the forefront of innovation and bring the latest technologies to our customers. Our aim is to support the government's vision to provide seamless services to visitors and residents and we are proud to support this vision through our service station network," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc.