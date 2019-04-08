Huawei P30 Series and Snapchat to Deliver Amplified Experience

Huawei has worked with Snapchat. (TechRadar)

Follow > Disable alert for All you need Disable alert for Snapchat Follow >

Huawei recently revealed its new flagship Supercamera Phone series, the Huawei P30 Series.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro is the company’s most advanced camera smartphones to date and include innovations that will set new bars in both photography and videography.

One of Huawei’s core values is being consumer centric and placing users at the core of its innovation strategies in order to offer then the latest technologies and a better experience with every phone launched.

Read More

Huawei Mate 20 X Review: All You Need to Know

EU to Reject Ban on Huawei Despite US Warnings

With the P30 series, Huawei has proved that it listened to its user’s feedback when it comes to using Snapchat in the Middle East and has brought in changes that will bring an entirely optimized experience.

Users will now be able to experience higher quality in both photos and videos complete with better resolution and improved video stabilization. This promises not only the best of Snapchat stories and posts, but also videos that are not blurry or hazy.

With these new changes, Huawei’s new flagship series (Inc. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro) will offer a completely optimized Snapchat experience, ensuring that your make your Snapchat story, the way you it was meant to be.

The optimization does not end there, as Huawei also confirmed the phone’s wide angle lens as feature for Snapchat coming soon for P30 series users. So if you are a frequent snapchatter, watch this space for more as we will keep you updated as to when is this is to be available.