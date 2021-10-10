Indian Transport Minister Asks Telsa to Stop Selling China-Made Cars In India

Tesla was asked by Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari not to sell China-made cars in India as the electric vehicle maker plans to expand in Asia.

Gadkari commented at 'India Today Conclave 2021' that Tesla should "make cars in India, sell in India and export from India".

According to Bloomberg, The EV giant has received in August an 'approval to make or import four models in India'.

Currently, Tesla owns factories in the US and China and will be soon receiving final approval for one in Germany.