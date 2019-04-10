Iran to Open Trade Offices in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey
Iran is going to open business offices in some of the strategic countries in the region including Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Lebanon. (Shutterstock)
Iran is going to open business offices in some of the strategic countries in the region including Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Lebanon, IRNA reported on Tuesday quoting the minister of industry, mine and trade.
Reza Rahmani announced the decision in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi on Monday.
The official noted that 55 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports are destined to 15 neighboring countries while just two percent of these countries’ imports is from Iran.
Read More
Iran Already Hit 114 Nuclear Achievements and Will Reveal Them on Tuesday
Turkey to Boost Gas Import From Iran
“We plan to increase the exports to five percent.” he said.
Rahmani described Oman as a gateway for entering Arab markets, saying that his ministry plans to boost exports, promote home-made products and operationalize mines.
“Considering Oman’s open trade with 27 countries, it is a gateway to a 500-million population market and Iran should seize the opportunity by boosting trade ties with the country.” the minister said.
According to the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country’s non-oil trade balance was $1.7 billion positive in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).
The value of non-oil exports stood at $44.3 billion in the mentioned time span while $42.6 billion worth of commodities were shipped into the country.
Focusing on trade with the neighboring countries and the trade partners in the region has become one of the Iranian government’s top priorities for defying the U.S. sanctions.
Earlier in January, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said Iran will not rely on trade with Europe for developing foreign trade and it will rather count on the capacities of its neighboring countries.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Travelport establishes regional levant hub in Lebanon
- How Turkey's ironic oil ties with Iraqi Kurdistan will affect the rest of the region
- New border point for trade opened between Iraq, Iran
- Turkey and Kurdistan as top black markets? The ISIS' 'secret' to making $2 million a day
- Emirati Fertilizer Company to Open Offices in Four Arab Countries