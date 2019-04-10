Istanbul Airport to Become World’s Biggest Airport

Airport executives claim it will become the world’s largest airport — with an eventual capacity of 200 million passengers per year. (Qatar Tribune)

Turkish Airlines has completed a huge exercise to transfer operations to Istanbul’s brand new airport over the weekend.

The move to the vast new transport hub - simply called Istanbul Airport - began early on Friday.

If later planned phases of construction are completed as scheduled, airport executives claim it will become the world’s largest airport — with an eventual capacity of 200 million passengers per year.

“The Great Move is largely concluded. Turkish Airline’s transition to its new home, Istanbul Airport, is largely concluded with progress at 96 percent,” Turkish Airlines said in statement.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M İlker Aycı said, “Currently the biggest airport project of the world, this enormous facility will be the home of the resounding local and global growth of Turkish Airlines in future while becoming the most important driving force behind our growth with its state- of- the- art physical capabilities and capacity.”

“Successfully concluding its mission of being the home of our brand throughout our 86 years of history, saying farewell to Atatürk Airport was a highly saddening experience for us. However, our brand’s unstoppable growth and progress especially during the last 15 years forced us to make this decision to part ways. As Turkish Airlines became unable to fit its mold with its efficient growth performance, the need for a new home that will support its development and open its way with capacity and other physical capabilities was born,” he said.

Ataturk Airport, which began operating commercially in 1953, will continue to operate as normal until the end of the year, during which more and more services will be transferred to the new facility.