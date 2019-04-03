New iPhone's Battery Projected to Be 25 Percent Bigger

It's believed that a thinner OLED screen laminate will allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the new handsets. (TechRadar)

Having already put forward the prediction that Apple will bring two-way wireless charging to its next generation of flagship iPhones, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a supply chain report stating that the feature will be aided by the use of a larger battery in the upcoming devices.

As reported by Apple Insider, Kuo believes that a 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone XS will receive a 20-25% increase in battery size to accommodate the power sharing feature, while the battery in 2019's 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max replacement could be around 10-15% larger than last year's model.

It's believed that a thinner OLED screen laminate will allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the new handsets.

Additionally, Kuo also states that a 6.1-inch model (likely an updated version of the LCD-sporting iPhone XR) will only get a small battery boost of 5% or less.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt at this stage, however, Kuo's predictions have proven accurate more often that not – the analyst recently predicted an AirPods upgrade for 2019, that new iPad Minis would be released this year and that the Apple Watch 4 would boast a larger display.