Oil Prices Rise Following the Tanker Attack in the Oman Gulf

Published June 14th, 2019 - 07:30 GMT
Brent crude futures were up $1.71, or 2.85 percent, at $61.68 a barrel by 0908 GMT, having risen as much as 4.45 percent to $62.64.
The incident followed last month's nearby sabotage attacks on vessels off the Fujairah emirate.

Oil prices jumped as much as 4 percent on Thursday after the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. 


The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair carrying naphtha and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous carrying methanol have been evacuated and the crews were safe.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.25, or 2.44 percent, at $52.39 a barrel. WTI earlier rose as much as 3.85 percent to $53.11.

Both benchmarks are nevertheless headed for a weekly loss.

Oil prices had slumped in the previous session on an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles and a dimming outlook for global oil demand.

