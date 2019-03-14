Flavours of the Palace

Emirates Palace

WHEN:Wednesday, 20 March 2019 from 19.00 pm – 23.00 pm

WHERE:West Wing Gazebo, Emirates Palace

Join us for an evening filled with entertainment and irresistible delights on our spectacular West Wing Gazebo. Meet our chefs and sample their signature dishes at the pop up restaurant stands of BBQ Al Qasr, Hakkasan, Le Vendôme, Mawal, Mezzaluna, Mezlai and Sayad followed by decadent confections prepared exclusively for the evening by our Executive Pastry Chef. Enjoy lively entertainment and a chance to win one of our exciting prizes in the raffle draw.

Price: AED 160* per person (inclusive of food and beverage vouchers of equal worth). Additional vouchers may be purchased at the event.

For more information or to make your reservation, please contact Restaurant Reservations at +971 (0) 2690 7999 or email restaurants@emiratespalace.ae