‘Fast Start’ Your Life with Mind-Blowing Offers on Cadillac Models from Liberty Automobiles

Established in 1976, Liberty Automobiles Co.is one of the largest GM dealerships in the UAE. It is an authorized General Motors dealer for Cadillac, Chevrolet, Opel and AC Delco.
Over the years, Liberty Automobiles Co., has played an integral part in the growth of General Motors, and emerged as one of the leading distributors in the entire region.
The spectrum of services offered by Liberty is geared towards providing an outstanding car-buying and ownership experience – across a wide range of products and services – which include the new-car-buying experience, leading edge Service Centers, well stocked Parts Sales Centers, a reputed and reliable Used Car Dealership, 24/7 Roadside Assistance that’s just a phone call away and a unique customization and aftermarket kitting facility under the banner of Liberty Motor Sports (LMS).Less...