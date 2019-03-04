5 Weeks of Fun-Packed Kids’ Workshops at Emaar’s #Mydowntowndubai

Kids between the ages of 3 and 11 will have the opportunity to explore their craft skills and enhance their creative talents

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

A perfect way for your little ones to tap into their creative potential this March, at Emaar’s vibrant Downtown Dubai.

All through March, #MyDowntownDubai vibes will be heartened with a series of fun-filled workshops. Kids between the ages of 3 and 11 will have the opportunity to explore their craft skills and enhance their creative talents.

For some gooey fun, find your little ones a seat at the ‘Slime Making Workshop’ or if your child is a budding artist, take him or her to the ‘3D Art Sculpture’ and ‘Painting’ Workshops. The ‘Quilling Workshop’ is a great place to churn out amazing paper crafts, or if the young creator is interested in getting his or her hands dirty, why not check out the ‘Air Dry Clay Workshop’?

Heard of bendy pipe cleaners? They’re all the rage in the craft world, so do check out the ‘Pipe Cleaner Craft’ workshops for some fuzzy fun. And there’s so much excitement in store at the ‘Glass Painting’, ‘Gardening’, ‘Portrait Cardboard’ and ‘Nail Woodworking’ workshops.

Date: Until March 30, 2019 (Thursday, Friday & Saturday)

Time: 5pm to 10pm

Price: Complimentary for children aged 3 to 11

Where: Downtown Dubai: