5 Weeks of Fun-Packed Kids’ Workshops at Emaar’s #Mydowntowndubai

Emaar Entertainment is a leading operator of exceptional and unique experiences.
A subsidiary of Emaar Properties, the entity is dedicated to delivering top quality entertainment, led by un-matched industry expertise.
Emaar Entertainment has a unique portfolio of attractions that are truly innovative and transcend just entertainment or leisure. Its assets include some of the city’s most unique entertainment venues across The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall including Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink and KidZania®. Highlighted by its philosophy to ‘inspire joy’, each attraction opens a door to an exceptional world of excitement for visitors.Less...