76 Minutes and 15 Seconds With Abbas Kiarostami Receives a Special Mention at the Sharm El-Sheikh Asian Film Festival

The film traces the life of the late Iranian director Seifollah Samadian who passed away in Paris in 2016 at the age of 76 years and 15 days.

Iranian documentary 76 Minutes and 15 Seconds with Abbas Kiarostami by director Seifollah Samadian received a Special Mention at the 3rd Sharm El-Sheikh Asian Film Festival (March 2-8). The film competed within the Long Documentary Competition where it had its Egyptian premiere after taking part in over 40 international festivals.

The film previously won the Best Documentary Award at the Iranian Film Festival, UK, and it participated in numerous international festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Rome Asian Film Festival, Montreal New Cinema Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival, Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Belgrade International Film Festival, Iranian Film Festival in Washington DC, Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival, and Dubai International Film Festival.

Director Seifollah Samadian shares 76 minutes and 15 seconds of undiscovered moments of his friend Abbas Kiarostami's life and work. This is a portrait of an artist, whose exceptional approach to art and life defined him as one of the most ardent admirers of life itself. It reflects Kiarostami's simplistic cinematic technique and reveals his unique sense of humor.

Directed by Seifollah Samadian, who also appears in the film, 76 Minutes and 15 Seconds with Abbas Kiarostami features the French actress Juliette Binoche, and famous Iranian directors Masoud Kimiai, Jafar Panahi, and Alireza Raisian. MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution in the Arab world.

Born in Oroumieh, Iran, Seifollah Samadian is a graduate of English Literature. He started his career as a photographer in 1968 and he became a documentary filmmaker in 1978. He's been involved as a jury member and curator of photo exhibitions in numerous national and international events. He also conducted several workshops in different events and platforms.