Huawei Mobile Services Launches Apptouch for Global Carriers at Digital Game Conference 2019

Huawei Mobile Services Launches Apptouch

Follow > Disable alert for Huawei Mobile Services Follow >

Huawei Mobile Services has announced the launch of HUAWEI AppTouch - its new digital services platform to provide carriers with enhanced digital entertainmentservices such as games, videos and music.

During the Digital Game Conference (DGC) 2019 held in Dubai. Jervis Su Jie, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services of Consumer Business Group, officially released HUAWEI AppTouch and provided key insights into this new digital services platform.

“Digital innovations are increasingly changing the dynamics of mobile technology. At Huawei, we constantly introduce innovative business solutions to carriers to drive user stickiness, improve user experience and build ecosystem to support their digital transformation. Through Huawei AppTouch, Huawei is providing carriers a platform to deploy up-to-date digital service more efficiently and with access to more content globally,” Jervis said.

As an innovation partner of DGC 2019 which has gathered more than 500 companies from 35 countries, Huawei played an important role and set up in-depth workshop exploring Huawei AppTouch with carriers and game partners. During the workshop, Justin Jiang, Business Director of top Chinese game publisher CMGE, and MJ Fahmi, CEO of top MENA game publisher Babil Games，have delivered key speeches on how they work together with Huawei Mobile Services to provide their games to global users and achieve success.

Atheel Jehan, Game service operation manager of Zain Iraq, presented an important speech on “Reliable Partner, New Revenue Stream” to all attendees, highlighting how HUAWEI AppTouch helps them build up digital services channels. “We have collaborated closely with Huawei to keep on providing best global content to our users, from game service ZainZone to music service Tapsong. And recent introduction of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) payment option makes it even easier,” Atheel said.

As of today, Huawei Mobile Services has provided services such as AppGallery, Themes, Music, Video and many others in more than 170 countries/regions for more than 500 million users. The new Huawei AppTouch platform provides a new way for carriers to integrate global digital content ecosystem and channel resources and will become an important part of Huawei Mobile Services. It will provide users with digital content cloud services, such as games, videos, music and information flow through carriers. It will help carriers develop business, enhance brand influence and finally increase valued revenue.

HUAWEI AppTouch platform has started serving more than 60 carriers in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Current monthly paid users on AppTouch has exceeded 20 million.

As Jervis Su introduced, the new Huawei AppTouch platform has following advantages:

-Globalized ecosystem: Through AppTouch's aggregation of various global contents, including games, videos and music etc., carriers can easily access the global ecosystem resources by single-point cooperation with Huawei.

-Cloud-based deployment: AppTouch platform enables carriers to quickly deploy new digital services.

-Multi-channel promotion: AppTouch platform integrates global top marketing channels to help quickly reach users.

-Localized operations: Huawei local employees are responsible for marketing and operations to enable local operations in different countries.

In the future, Huawei AppTouch will be upgraded to serve as one-stop distribution platform for carriers and partners across the whole digital content lifecycle.