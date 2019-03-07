Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates International Women’s Day

Abu Dhabi Airports.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Abu Dhabi Airports has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the advancement of women in the workplace and recognized their significant contribution to the development of the aviation sector.

As of today, women at Abu Dhabi Airports make up: 57% of the Human Resources, GCAS & Administration Division; 50% of the Strategy and Communication Division; 44% of the Commercial Division; 41% of the Contracts and Procurement Division; 40% of the Legal Division; and 39% of the Technology Division.

In addition, talented Emirati women occupy a number of leadership positions throughout Abu Dhabi Airports. Samiha Al Nuaimi serves as Head of Engineering and Technical Support with the MTB team, Hala Al Ameri as Vice President of Airfield Projects at Abu Dhabi and Head of Design, Laila Al-Ameri is Acting Chief Financial Officer, Elham Al Mahri is Head of Airport Operational Systems Delivery, and Zamzam al Hammadi is the General Manager of the Gulf Center of Aviation Studies.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “I am immensely proud of the incredible achievements of women throughout Abu Dhabi Airports. Working across our company in a wide range capacities, women are instrumental to our continued success and advancement.”

“Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to developing a diverse and talented workforce, we believe that the empowerment of women is essential to achieving our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group. Our female employees are remarkable and bring great value to our company, and by highlighting their contributions during International Women’s Day we hope to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the aviation sector,” added Mr. Thompson.

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, is a day which globally celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘better the balance, better the world’, highlighting the importance of everyone’s contribution to building a brighter future for humanity.