Abu Dhabi Airports Extends City Check-In Facilities to Indigo

This newly introduced “City Terminal” feature aims to ease check-in experience for passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi airport effective March 10, 2019

Part of its drive to continuously enhance customer experience, Abu Dhabi Airports announced extending City Check-In facilities to Indigo, India’s largest airline. This new service is in line with the airline’s commitment to provide courteous and hassle-free travel experience to its customers. The new service has been to all Indigo’ customers effective March 10, 2019.Adding more ease to the overall customer experience, this new feature will enable passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi airport to check-in 24 hours prior within the city i.e. before reaching the airport.

Mr Maarten De Groof, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to welcome IndiGo passengers to stop by our easily accessible and conveniently located remote check-in facilities. Ensuring a seamless and efficient customer is one of our top priorities at Abu Dhabi Airports, and we look forward to introducing travelers to our world-class services and unique brand of Arabian hospitality. India has always been one of our most important and largest areas of operations, and we are looking forward to continuing to work closely with IndiGo passengers to meet the market’s growing demand.”

Mr William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “ We are delighted to introduce this new check-in feature for our passengers in Abu Dhabi which will both add convenience and ease to their travel experience with us. We thank the Abu Dhabi International Airport team for extending us all the support to make this feature live. We are providing this service to all IndiGo passengers starting March 10, 2019. IndiGo will continue to enhance its hassle-free experience which is one of the core values that the airline stands for besides providing on-time and affordable fares to customers.”

IndiGo flights:

Flight no. Frequency Origin Destination Departure Arrival 6E 1732 Daily Kozhikode Abu Dhabi 00:30 03:30 6E 1733 Daily Abu Dhabi Kozhikode 17:30 23:30 6E 1734 Daily Kochi Abu Dhabi 13:30 16:30 6E 1735 Daily Abu Dhabi Kochi 4:30 10:30

*All time slots incorporated above are as per the local time of respective geographies.