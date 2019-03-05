Abu Dhabi Airports Set to Welcome Special Olympics Athletes and Visitors

During the event

Abu Dhabi Airports is ready to handle a significant influx of inbound traffic through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) this weekend as athletes and visitors arrive in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games, set to open at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2019.

Abu Dhabi Airports is cooperating and coordinating with all relevant entities including Airport Police and Customs to ensure a seamless and efficient customer experience across passport control and other processes. This will include special meet and greet services for athletes and honored guests, preferential lane and queue control assistance, customized digital signage throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, and additional staff and equipment deployed across the airport.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Airports staff and volunteers are preparing to welcome travelers and national delegations with gifts and cards wishing them success and providing them with information about everything Abu Dhabi has to offer – from thrilling amusement parks to iconic heritage sites.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome the athletes and visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympics World Games. We have fully staffed various operations across Abu Dhabi International Airport to ensure excellent service and a world-class customer experience across all our facilities.”

“We have coordinated with all relevant entities to ensure successful operations and efficient traffic handling throughout this exceptionally busy period. We are keen to ensure the comfort of every athlete and visitor and are looking forward to having the opportunity to introduce them to our unique brand of Arabian hospitality,” added Mr. Thompson.

The Special Olympics World Games will be hosted in Abu Dhabi in March 2019 for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) since the movement’s founding over 50 years ago. The Special Olympics is the world’s largest humanitarian sporting event and a global movement which focuses on the empowerment of People of Determination through the power of sport.