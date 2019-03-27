Abu Dhabi Government Enhances Digital Services for the People of the Emirate in Cooperation With VMware

Abu Dhabi Government Cooperation With VMware

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, and Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) have announced a collaboration which will see ADSSSA leverage a range of VMware solutions. This includes digital solutions to support Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, TAMM, and provide the latest innovative and advanced technologies to streamline and enrich the experience of citizens and enable next-generation government services with TAMM, which will be a qualitative shift in the way government services are delivered to all people in the emirate.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21,’ this cooperation reflects ADSSSA’s keenness to adopt a forward-looking vision for improving government performance and delivering government services that exceed citizens’ expectations.

ADSSSA, the authority that oversees the development of Abu Dhabi’s smart government services, is consolidating over 1,600 government services into 80 end-to-end journeys. These include ‘Building/Buying A Home,’ ‘Getting Medical Treatment’ and ‘Establishing a New Business.’ So far four of the journeys are live, with all 80 planned to come online within three years.

ADSSSA is using VMware solutions to help foster an organizational DevOps culture, which aims to enable staff to act as application developers in building and testing new services quickly and reliably. ADSSSA is implementing the TAMM journeys as microservices running on VMware Enterprise PKS, a production-grade Kubernetes solution that runs on ADSSSA’s VMware vSphere-based private cloud.

VMware and Pivotal Software, Inc. co-developed VMware Enterprise PKS to enable organizations to more effectively build and run modern applications. A comprehensive solution, VMware Enterprise PKS significantly simplifies the deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters with critical production capabilities such as full lifecycle management, high availability, health check and self-healing, and rolling upgrades. VMware Enterprise PKS includes VMware NSX-Tfor advanced container networking such as automating the implementation of network policies, network object creation, network isolation, and micro-segmentation for security. It also includes Harbor, an advanced container registry, and supports multi-cloud deployment on vSphere-based clouds as well as public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.

VMware Enterprise PKS is designed to integrate with other VMware products, which enables ADSSSA to leverage its existing investments and skillsets in those products to manage Kubernetes workloads. The integration of VMware Enterprise PKS and the VMware vRealize cloud management platformprovides customers with Kubernetes cluster management, broad visibility into the performance, capacity and health of VMware Enterprise PKS, and deeper insight into the container platform at the cluster, pod, namespace and container level. Additionally, VMware vRealize Network Insighthelps deliver successful outcomes for customers by enabling them to confidently manage and scale NSX deployments with VMware Enterprise PKS.

H.E. Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority (ADSSSA), said: “This fruitful and constructive cooperation with VMware reflects the ambitions of the Authority to enrich customer experience by adopting a range of innovative technologies and digital solutions that are proactive, fast and efficient. By simplifying government services on one digital platformwe are helping customers in the emirate from all segments - citizens, residents, visitors and investors - to use an integrated series of government services at a single point of contact without the need to visit different government departments or websites, thereby saving time and effort, and enhancing government performance efficiency.

“With VMware’s government expertise and advanced technological solutions, we can easily share data across government agencies, more securely launch and deliver new government services and run our services much more efficiently,” she added.

“Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global leader in government digital transformation, with VMware solutions enabling government services to be more intuitive and efficient for citizens, as well as being available at any time on any mobile device. Our more secure cloud platform allows the Abu Dhabi government to easily scale, and frees up IT staff to develop new and innovative services to meet future government needs,” said Jean Pierre Brulard, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, VMware.