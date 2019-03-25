Abu Dhabi University Announces the ‘ADU Innovates’ Competition Winners

During the event

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has revealed the winners of ADU Innovates, a competition launched in February by ADU’s Innovation Center in celebration of the UAE Innovation Month. Recognizing innovation as a cornerstone of academic development, the competition invited students to submit creative ideas that could further improve student life, their learning experiences, and academic success.

Students were called to submit ideas in one of three categories: ‘ADU Students Excel’ focusing on improving teaching methods, classroom experience, course curriculum, and extracurricular activities; ‘Green Campus, Happy Campus’ encouraging ideas that can improve campus life in terms of sustainability, facilities, events, and community building; and ‘ADU Gives Back’ seeking ways in which ADU’s community can give back to the UAE through collaborating with high schools, government institutions, special groups, or environmental agencies.

The ceremony hosted by the Chancellor of ADU, Professor Ahmad Waqar, congratulated and awarded the winners for their creativity in each competition category. The award for the best idea in the ‘ADU Students Excel’ category was won by Adnan Maqsood Wajid, Ahmed Maher and Bilal Abusal from the College of Engineering, Rania Wael AlMadhoon from the College of Business took first place in the ‘Green Campus, Happy Campus’ category, and Collins Chimerie Chukwu, also from the College of Business, took home the award in the ‘ADU Gives Back’ category. The winners presented their groundbreaking and innovative ideas to the audience, elaborating on how they could make them come to life.

Dr. Petra Turkama, ADU’s Director of Innovaiton, commented, “Innovation is key to promoting academic growth, and we at ADU are dedicated to equipping students with the tools and resources needed to achieve academic success. As part of our ongoing efforts to support creativity and innovation, we provide students with opportunities to collaborate and exchange creative ideas. In line with ADU’s vision 2022, we deliver a holistic learning experience through enabling our students to engage in creative competitions and work closely with one another.”

Established in 2017, the ADU Innovation Center serves as a culture of innovation within ADU in teaching, research, and operations. The Center is a focal point for innovation activities across all areas of the University, focusing on three activity streams: student experience, outreach to companies, government and schools, and internal operations. The Innovation Center looks at ways to enrich the student experience through a variety of channels including the provision of more elective courses, experimental teaching methods, value-added extracurricular activities, access to business case studies from local and international organizations, peer learning, mentoring, student support, cross-course collaboration, and meaningful internships. The Center also runs an entrepreneur club and an incubation program for advanced innovators.

To learn more about ADU’s Innovation Center, please visit the following link:

https://www.adu.ac.ae/research/research-at-adu/innovation-center