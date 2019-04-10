Abu Dhabi University Hosts 2019 Assessment in MENA Conference

During the event

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in partnership with QASPIR Consulting, hosted the annual Assessment in MENA (AIM) conference which took place at the University’s main campus in Abu Dhabi from 7-8 April 2019. The international event brought together respected higher education experts from across the region and around the globe to exchange knowledge and best practices, as well as showcase successful models for improving academic and institutional effectiveness.

This year’s two-day conference adopted the theme ‘Developing a Culture of Effective Assessment for Meaningful Improvement’. The event included a mix of facilitated workshops and expert discussions on best practices and measurement tools to achieve institutional effectiveness and accelerate student success. During dedicated networking sessions, attendees were able to exchange ideas with their peers, meet leading practitioners, and keep up- to-date with modern industry practices from regional and international institutions.

The workshops focused on utilizing practical assessment tools such as identifying and setting goals, mapping learning outcomes, assessment, and data analysis for improvement. In a series of keynote sessions, expert speakers from leading universities highlighted different subjects centered around establishing an effective and continuous quality improvement system on institutional and academic levels. Experts also touched on the importance of integrating strategies for effectively assessing student learning through a combination of in-course assessment techniques, as well as student response to various teaching methods and materials.

Dr. Heather Friesen, Executive Director of Organizational Strategy and Planning, commented, “We were honored to have been selected to host this important conference, which presented an ideal opportunity for us to network with our peers in the industry. This event has been instrumental in facilitating the exchange of both practical knowledge and expertise in areas such as institutional effectiveness, assessment, and continuous improvement. These areas are key to enhancing the student experience at the same time as providing faculty with an opportunity to grow and develop adaptable teaching styles.”

“With students at the heart of everything we do, ADU strives to continuously improve academic life and provide world-class education enriched by innovative and flexible programs, international accreditations, applied research, and impactful industry collaboration” sheadded.

The event welcomed representatives from leading local and regional institutions including American University in the Emirates, American University in Dubai, University of Sharjah, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Buraimi University College, and American University of Beirut. International speakers came from world-renowned universities such as Columbia University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Western University of Health Sciences, University of Cumbria, and Virginia State University.

The Assessment in MENA conference is organized by QASPIR Consulting. Established in 2014, QASPIR works closely with a number of institutions in the Middle East and USA to help streamline their assessment and planning processes for academic accreditation.