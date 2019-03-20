Abu Dhabi University Hosts First Ever ‘Mother of the Nation’ Celebrations for Mother’s Day

During the event

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) students, in coordination with the Student Affairs Department, organized and hosted the University’s first ever festival in celebration of the Mother of the Nation. A full day of festivities for students and their mothers included cultural performances, a photography exhibition, and a delightful recitation of Mother’s Day poems, as well as traditional activities such as henna drawing.

The event took place outside the Umm Al Emarat building at the University’s main campus in Abu Dhabi. The family-friendly festival also featured a food corner, which offered a unique selection of food trucks and kiosks. Female students and their mothers were invited to put their culinary skills to the test during the cake decorating competition. The festival included a number of external vendors and pop-up stores by student-founded startups offering unique Mother’s Day gifts ranging from beauty and fashion products to coffee and cookies.

Students who helped adorn the celebrations brought in hand-crafted ornaments and gifts, as well as a selection of homemade foods, as a demonstration of love and appreciation to their mothers.

Ms. Iman Najm, Events and Activities Officer, commented, “On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, we extend our warmest wishes to the mothers of our students and mothers all around the world. Most importantly, we extend our wishes to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the inspiration behind this event, who we honor on this day as the Mother of the Nation for her encouragement and dedication to the community and our young people.”

Dr. Bianca Teats, Senior Manager in the Student Engagement Office, added, “We are very proud of our students for successfully organizing this event and bringing a spirit of leadership and teamwork through their exemplary efforts. ADU strives to promote a student life that enables them to flourish academically and socially, whilst becoming part of a rich, vibrant and diverse community.”

A vibrant atmosphere was created with colorful cultural performances by school students from Al Manhal School. The General Women’s Union (GWU) took part in the event by offering a selection of local vendors selling Emirati food, traditional crafts, and gifts.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of Abu Dhabi University’s Board of Regents, the Umm Al Emarat building was named after H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation.

The AED 40 million Umm Al Emarat building houses ADU’s internationally-accredited College of Law and College of Engineering, an extensive laboratory infrastructure, and academic and training facilities designed to the highest international standards.

ADU currently has over 7,600 registered students across its four campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra Region. The students represent over 82 different nationalities and are enrolled in 44 undergraduate and postgraduate programs, all with global academic accreditation.