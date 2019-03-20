Abu-Ghazaleh: Global Expansion Is Top Priority on 25th Agenda of GMC

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Ghazaleh Global Disable alert for Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Disable alert for Management Council Follow >

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) Management Council (GMC) held its 25th meeting for the 5th round in Amman in the presence of all its members representing the TAG.Global’s companies and offices around the world.

The Council discussed the latest developments of the global economy, plans to confront the upcoming Global Economic Crisis, means for performance development and future expansion plans in addition to expected growth in coming years and the need to adapt to local and international market requirements, including the introduction of new services in the fields of Renewable Energy, Real Estate, Risk and Crisis Management.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh exceptionally attended part of the two-day meeting in view of the independence of the Council based on the global corporate governance principles.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh announced the inauguration of the 110th office and the transition of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization to “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global” urging the Council to further concentrate on geographic expansion plans, mechanisms to activate the 40 newly established offices out of the 110 offices, as well as proactive planning to confront the next World Economic Crisis.

The GMC holds regular meetings four times per year; each meeting is held in one of the countries where TAG.Global offices are located.

Head of the Council Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh stated that recommendations would be submitted to the Chairman for his approval to start implementation.

Abu Osbeh revealed that the GMC made a plan to face the anticipated global economic crisis in conjunction with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global’s current expansion plans, in addition to initiating new services that meet the requirements of global market.