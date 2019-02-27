Abu-Ghazaleh the Honorary President of the Jordanian-Iraqi Amity Assembly

During the event

Under the patronage of HRH Princess Sanaa Asem and in the presence of Sharifa Bedour bint Abdelilah, the Jordanian-Iraqi Amity Assembly organized its Annual Charity Celebration during which HE Ms. Safia Taleb Al Suhail, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Jordan, announced the inauguration of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh as the Honorary President of the Assembly.

Former Minister of Interior HE Mr. Samir Habashneh, businesspersons, politicians, diplomats and media representatives were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, Dr. Shangoul Qader, Executive Director of the Assembly welcomed the attendees, saying that the Assembly crystallizes the vision of HM King Abdullah II in supporting Iraqi people inside and outside Iraq.

She stated that the purpose of the Assembly which was established in 2004 is to support charities, calling on businessmen to create job opportunities to boost economy in the two countries for a better future.

Al Suhail commended the efforts and activities exerted by the Assembly for their good deeds in the charitable field, accentuating her pride in the joint work conducted by the Assembly and Embassy in launching initiatives at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador announced the inauguration of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh as the Honorary President of the Jordanian-Iraqi Amity Assembly.

For their part, HRH Princess Sanaa Asem, the patron of the ceremony, and Dr. Shangoul presented honorary shields and certificates of appreciation to Ambassador Al Suhail and Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed that Iraq is the backbone of the Arab nation, noting that ‘ties between Jordan and Iraq have been always strong and close.”

“The region is approaching an economic crisis which will start in the US and dominate the whole world, then we will enter the Renaissance Era”, adding, “a nation’s success is measured by its progress in the fields of knowledge and science since education is the foundation of our future”, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

At the closing of his address, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh extended his gratitude and appreciation to Their Royal Highnesses, their Excellencies and Dr. Shangoul for selecting him to be the honorary president of the Assembly, pledging to exert all efforts in promoting and enhancing the role of the Assembly and in creating a twinning relationship between Jordan and Iraq in all sectors for an upcoming economic boom.