Abu-Ghazaleh Inaugurates Jordan Plastic Artists Association’s Exhibition

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG-Global), inaugurated the art exhibition entitled “We’am”, organized by the Jordanian Plastic Artists Association (JPAA) in cooperation with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) in conjunction with the celebration of HM King Abdullah II 20th Anniversary of his Accession to the Throne.

Arab and Jordanian participating artists displayed their paintings, sculptures and artistic works exemplifying their experiences gained from various generations of art and revealing the main aspects of Jordanian plastic arts.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his joy at holding the exhibition in collaboration with the Association, which would contribute to supporting the cultural and artistic movements in the country.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed his keenness in finding the appropriate formula for protecting the intellectual property of artworks through Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP), noting that AG-IP was recently awarded the Best IP Advisor in the Middle East during the second edition of the Innovation & IP Forum and Awards held in Paris, France on January 30, 2019.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his admiration for the paintings, the harmony of their colors and incorporated themes in their works.

For his part, Head of the Jordanian Plastic Artists Association, Mr. Kamal Abu Halawa, expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s patronage and hosting in addition to his initiatives in supporting the plastic arts by helping to find solutions for the protection of intellectual property rights for artistic works. Abu Halwa also appreciated the opportunity to run this exhibition that offers exposure to artists and a platform to show their art work and talent.