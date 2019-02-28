Abu-Ghazaleh Receives Afghan Ambassador to Jordan, Discusses Office Expansion in Kabul

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Follow >

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh received HE the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Jordan, Mr. Abdullah Habibi and discussed the future plans of TAG-Org’s office expansion and relocation in Afghanistan.

TAG-Org established its office in Afghanistan in 2010, which started with Intellectual Property services, and became the only international office operating in Kabul. We have now moved to a new office in order to accommodate our expansion of services in Afghanistan, as we are going to start a new line of services including language teaching, particularly Arabic, English and Chinese, in addition to electronic archiving.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said: “We are also proud that we provided many services for the Afghan authorities since 2010, such as auditing services for the Central Bank of Afghanistan. We also implemented an automated computerized system for the Trademarks Office.”

“We believe that Afghanistan is an important country in many ways, and what is going on now will be great for Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan. Our studies reveal that we expect a recovery and boom in Afghanistan starting 2021,” he added.

HE the Ambassador valued the relationship between Jordan and Afghanistan, and TAG-Org’s vital role in social and economic development, saying: “Thank you, your Excellency for introducing your line of business in Afghanistan. I am very proud and very happy about your successful work experience and future plans in Afghanistan which strengthen the business relationship between Afghanistan and Jordan.”

With its 100 offices worldwide, TAG-Org is one of the most experienced and international organizations offering services in the fields of Accounting, External Audit, Internal Audit, Corporate Governance, Taxation, Educational Consultancy, Economic and Strategic Studies, Management Advisory Services, Professional and Technical Training, Technology Transfer Project Management, Real Estate, Management, Investors and Business Advisory Services, Human Resources and Recruitment Services, E-Government, E-Commerce, E-Education, IT and Security Audit, Web Design, Professional Interpretation and Translation, Website Arabization, Domain Names Registration, ICT Strategic Planning, ERP Consulting Services, IT and Internet Skills Training and Examinations, Intellectual Property Rights Protection and Management, Legal Services, among others.