Abu-Ghazaleh Stresses Importance of Strategic Partnership With Armed Forces and Security Apparatus in the Training Fields

Training directors and officers at Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the General Directorate of Civil Defense and the General Directorate of Gendarmeries as well as Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) held a meeting at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) to discuss means of cooperation in the fields of training.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global, welcomed the attendees stating that the meeting was held in implementation of the decisions of the Joint Military Council for Development and Creativity, which was formed in line with HM the King Abdullah II’s vision aiming at recruiting technology in various fields.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the strategic partnership with the Armed Forces and security apparatus for their vital role in providing the appropriate environment for investment.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh voiced his readiness to offer all TAG.Global’s potentials and expertise to the service of enhancing the Armed Forces and security apparatus, stressing the need to provide full support to develop this partnership for the purpose of building technical capacities and development of human resources.

Meanwhile, executive directors and officers briefed the attendees on the mission of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy and the training programs it offers, including a set of training and qualifying programs, professional certificates in ISO, Human Resource Management, Quality Management and Training of Trainers. It also offers a set of courses related to Information Technology Strategies and Risk Management, Languages, Accounting, Finance, Legal, Translation, Programming, E-Archiving and Information Technology Diploma, in addition to life skills courses.

Moreover, the participants discussed issues related to courses held by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) Advisory Center, and the role of knowledge stations which have been established at the Armed Forces and other security apparatus in the field of training, in addition to promoting the mechanism of online training programs.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed on holding further meetings to ensure continuity of the strategic cooperation in all training fields, affirming the importance of keeping up all future needs and requirements of the courses.