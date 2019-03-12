Abu-Ghazaleh: We Will Help the Bar Association in Tripoli in Its Digital Transformation

During the event

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG-Global) received in his office in Beirut Mr. Mohammad Murad, head of the North Lebanon Bar Association, President of North Lebanon Merchants Association Mr. As'ad Al- Hariri, and Mr. Wassef Sourani, Head of North Lebanon Merchants and Shoe Manufacturers Association.

During the meeting, Mr. Murad stated that the aim of the meeting is to build bridges between TAG-Global and the Bar Association in Tripoli which needs to adapt with new forms of modernization and development.

Mr. Murad shed light on the history of the Association which was established in 1921 with 1700 member lawyers, noting that former Prime Minister, HE Rafic Hariri greatly contributed to the construction of the Justice Palace in Tripoli, while the building next to the Palace was allocated as the premises of the Bar Association.

He also pointed out that the first steps in transforming the Association into an e-entity that keeps abreast with latest technologies and meets people’s needs have been carried out at several stages.

“We at the Association have established a Human Rights Institute, Mediation and Arbitration Institute, an Institute for Professional Training for Lawyers and Non-lawyers, in addition to a Judicial Aid Center that helps people who can’t afford a lawyer,” Murad added.

Meanwhile, he underlined the need for Bar members to learn the English language in general, as well as Legal English and its terminologies in various fields mainly in arbitration and mediation among others.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed TAG-Global’s readiness to provide all the required resources to assist the Association in its transformation to an ICT-based institution similar to TAG-Global’s assistance conducted with other associations, ministries and bodies in many countries.

“We, at TAG-Global, are preparing a study on the transformation of Tripoli to become the Capital of Lebanon’s Knowledge Economy. The outputs of the study will be submitted to the Prime Ministry to take a decision accordingly,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

With regard to reconstruction in Syria, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that TAG-Global is developing a strategic plan for this important issue stating expectations that the Reconstruction process in Syria will start in the second half of this year; “Tripoli should be the main port in this process,” Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out.

Meanwhile, he affirmed that TAG-Global is in the process of opening an office in Tripoli, expressing readiness to cooperate with the Association and all other bodies with the aim of supporting and developing the city.

He added, “The protection of trademarks lies mainly within the attorney’s area of expertise. When I started working in the Intellectual Property (IP) field in 1972, I decided to establish an ICT-based firm that provides IP services, thus, Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property became the largest company in IP that leads this profession worldwide.”

“We will start transforming the Bar Association in Tripoli to be a knowledge-based institution by offering computer skills training courses for all the Bar members to obtain Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG- DIT) certificate. Other courses will include English language courses as a command of the English language is essential for every lawyer which is why TAG-Legal issued Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Legal Dictionary,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mr. Al Hariri expressed the willingness of the North Lebanon Merchants Association to help with all available resources to establish TAG-Global’s office in Tripoli.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees invited Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to visit Tripoli with an agenda including the North Lebanon Merchants Association, in addition to the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Tripoli and North Lebanon.