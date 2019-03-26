ADNIC Awarded for Excellence in Insurance Digitisation at Finnovex 2019

Mr. Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi National Insuran ... Follow >

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has added another coveted recognition to its list of industry awards. ADNIC was recently selected for the top honours in Excellence in Insurance Digitisation at Finnovex Awards 2019. Finnovex Awards are organised by Exibex, a market leader in knowledge-based conferences, managed events and consulting.

Commenting on the award Mr. Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC said: “This recognition is further validation of the success of our ongoing efforts to bring the benefits of digitisation to our customers and provide them with leading-edge products and services. At ADNIC we are always keen to embrace the latest technology to ensure we meet our customers’ requirements and remain ahead of the curve in the rapidly-evolving industry landscape. This award is the result of the hard work of all our employees and spurs us on to push the technology envelope even further.”

Finnovex Awards, were constituted to recognise the effort of various individuals, institutions and service providers in the field of financial services. It seeks to honour the pioneers and visionaries who have transformed the financial services industry.

Over the past few years ADNIC has invested heavily in digital product development and partnerships that ensure the company is making use of the latest technology on the market to provide unrivalled services to its customers. ADNIC continuously seeks to expand its product offering to deliver innovative insurance solutions to individual customers, as well as corporations.

“These industry awards are extremely important to us as they are an independent validation of our efforts to offer our customers with the best possible products. And while we are proud to receive this coveted title, we are driven by our desire to deliver unerring service to our customers - they are at the heart and soul of everything that we do here at ADNIC,” added Mr. Idris.

Finnovex Awards are aimed at honouring organisations and individuals, that have consistently demonstrated exemplary performance and ADNIC’s digital transformation journey, coupled with its record financial performance in the past quarters, have resulted in this accolade.