Airbus Bluelight Solutions Now Available on Uk’s Data and Applications Solutions Framework

Airbus Defence and Space has been selected as a supplier on theUK’s Crown Commercial Service Data and Applications Solutions (DAS) Framework, and features in both the DAS Bluelight Operations and Bluelight Solutions lots. It provides buyers with direct accessto procure Airbus services alongside software and technology components, including theSAFEcommand product suite.

Airbus’ SAFEcommand comprises a set of component applications and services that ensure theeffective deployment of Command & Control information to mobile resources in-the-field, which iskey to satisfying UK Fire and Rescue Services mobile data requirements.

SAFEcommand can also assist public safety, government and emergency planning and response organisations to meet their critical "duty of care" objectives through the provision of in-vehicle real-time location intelligence for integrated operations planning and response as well as full vehiclemobile data.

The DAS Framework is a Crown Commercial Services Framework replacing Local AuthoritySoftware Applications Framework (RM1059) and Corporate Software Solutions Framework (RM1042) and is operational from March 2019.

Key features of the DAS framework for customers are:

One-stop-shop framework

Small, focused, groups of suppliers

Simplified renewals process

Framework duration of 24 months, with up to 24 month extension

Customer call-off contract duration is 12-60 months, with up to 24 month extension

Direct award or mini competitions

Find out more here: https://www.intelligence-airbusds.com/isr/#SAFEcommand