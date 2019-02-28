Al-Babtain Group Concludes Its Third Internship Program for Ambitious Kuwaiti Students

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Al-Babtain Group Follow >

Al-Babtain Group recently concluded its Kuwaiti Students Internship Program (KSIP) for the third consecutive year. The comprehensive one month program falls in line with Al Babtain’s CSR mission to develop the future leaders of Kuwait by equipping them with professional skills and hands on experience.

Twelve students majoring in diverse disciplines such as mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, management, IT, and MIS and coming from leading universities like Kuwait University (KU), Australian College of Kuwait (ACK), and American University of the Middle East (AUM) attended the program. During the first two weeks of the course, students interacted with professionals from across the Group’s operations ranging from sales and service to social media marketing, finance & audit, customer management, and human resources. Motivational talks were delivered by senior management members including CFO Mrs. Jihane Bou Hamdan, General Manager Automotive Mr. Laurent Pernet & General Manager Gulfex Mr. Ahmed Shihadeh. Talks from external volunteers - INJAZ Kuwait (who delivered six modules of ‘Steer Your Career’ program), Nissan Gulf GM – Training & Dealer Network Development Ms. Fatma Zenagui and KFAS Program Manager Ms. Lobna Okashah added value to the program.

The young interns were then given a one to one career counselling session by CHRO Mr. Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain to help them choose the department(s) of their choice where they will experience first-hand work in the private sector. Full time career options were also offered to select interns at the end of the program.

After officially concluding their internships, the students were given certificates of internship. The participating universities were also presented with appreciation certificates for their contribution.