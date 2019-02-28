Al Babtain Group was founded in 1948 to present a model of honesty, integrity and total dedication and to gain bright reputation in Kuwait and the Middle East area. Today Al Babtain Group has licensing rights for some of the world’s leading brands stretching the globe from the USA to the Far East. For 70 years Al Babtain Group has experienced continued success, and large measure of this success came from the Group’s advanced flexible management style and long term vision. These astounding results were achieved due to a versatile strategic formula focusing on growth amongst its sphere of activities; including automotive, technology, investment, information, industrial and Finance. The automotive sector is the main structure of the Al Babtain Group’s business, which owns some of the best selling and demanded brands in Kuwait, in addition to heavy equipments. The Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. and Trading and Contracting Company is proud to be the authorized agent and distributor of many Japanese, Chinese, and European (French) vehicles in Kuwait such as Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Citroen.
Al-Babtain Group Concludes Its Third Internship Program for Ambitious Kuwaiti Students
Al-Babtain Group recently concluded its Kuwaiti Students Internship Program (KSIP) for the third consecutive year. The comprehensive one month program falls in line with Al Babtain’s CSR mission to develop the future leaders of Kuwait by equipping them with professional skills and hands on experience.
Twelve students majoring in diverse disciplines such as mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, management, IT, and MIS and coming from leading universities like Kuwait University (KU), Australian College of Kuwait (ACK), and American University of the Middle East (AUM) attended the program. During the first two weeks of the course, students interacted with professionals from across the Group’s operations ranging from sales and service to social media marketing, finance & audit, customer management, and human resources. Motivational talks were delivered by senior management members including CFO Mrs. Jihane Bou Hamdan, General Manager Automotive Mr. Laurent Pernet & General Manager Gulfex Mr. Ahmed Shihadeh. Talks from external volunteers - INJAZ Kuwait (who delivered six modules of ‘Steer Your Career’ program), Nissan Gulf GM – Training & Dealer Network Development Ms. Fatma Zenagui and KFAS Program Manager Ms. Lobna Okashah added value to the program.
The young interns were then given a one to one career counselling session by CHRO Mr. Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain to help them choose the department(s) of their choice where they will experience first-hand work in the private sector. Full time career options were also offered to select interns at the end of the program.
After officially concluding their internships, the students were given certificates of internship. The participating universities were also presented with appreciation certificates for their contribution.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- So cool it's hot: Saudi Arabia's $3.2B HVACR market driven by construction boom
- Oman sees steady upswing in fishing industry
- Breathe easier with LG Saudi Arabia’s new indoor ventilation system
- Careem offers discounts to riders headed to the gym!