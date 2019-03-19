Al Bustan Centre & Residence Hosts an Informative Session on Eating Disorders

During the event

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, in its commitment to educate the employees, reduce stigma, and promote help-seeking behaviors, hosted an informative health and prevention program in association with Clinicare focusing on the Eating Disorders.

As part of their Responsible Awareness program, more than 50 employees including the staff and senior management attended the session which was organized to reduce negative risk factors like body dissatisfaction and dieting and increase positive factors like appreciation for the body’s functionality and not to glamorize eating disorders. The therapist leading the session also helped individuals to analyze their own attitude about weight, shape, food, exercise, and size.

In addition to the informative session, the property also held a health check campaign to determine the blood sugar levels, BMI screening and a dental consultation.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “How individuals perceive their body reflects on their self-esteem and mental health. We are inviting these professionals to alert our team members of the warning signs and symptoms, to answer all the questions they might have and to ensure they know where to reach out for help. It is extremely important for us as an organization to be able to take care of our people’s physical and mental health for them to perform better in areas like productivity, absenteeism, safety and quality incidents, guest satisfaction metrics, and profitability.”