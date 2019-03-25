Al-Futtaim Automotive Drives Green Initiative for Sustainable Future

During the event

As part of its efforts to protect the environment and keeping in line with the UAE Vision 2021, over 650 associates from Al-Futtaim Automotive, participated in a desert clean-up.

Organised in association with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police, the clean-up covered approximately one square kilometre of Dubai’s deserts, resulting in four truck loads of rubbish including plastic, paper, carton and discarded food items, amongst other environmentally harmful material being collected.

Commenting on the cleanup, Colonel Ali Rashed Mubarak Markhan Alketbi, Lahbab Police Post Manager, said, “It is our responsibility as a community to come together and protect the environment around us by complying with environmental rules and regulations thereby leading a healthy, happy and clean life free from any pollution. I would like to thank Al-Futtaim Automotive for this community initiative and for their efforts to protect the environment and creating awareness amongst residents.”

A representative from Dubai Municipality added, “Plastic bags and other solid waste cause the most damage to the environment as they are non-biodegradable. It is our collective responsibility to keep the place we live in clean and free from pollution. We are extremely delighted with Al-Futtaim Automotive for their efforts to clean up the desert and their continued support to make the city of Dubai green.”

Ralf Zimmermann, Managing Director – Al-Futtaim Aftersales Services UAE said, “We are proud citizens of this wonderful country and in the year of tolerance the green initiative is a great way to give something back. At the same time, our associates are our most important asset. Their engagement is a big focus of our activity. This day combines both points in a real win-win way.”

Al-Futtaim Automotive is the automotive division of Al-Futtaim and has been the industry leader for over 60 years. The division and its brands actively organize and promote initiatives, especially around green mobility.