Al-Futtaim Toyota and Citi Taxi Sharjah Committed to Improving UAE Air Quality

Citi Taxi Sharjah leads sustainability efforts with 450 Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles in its fleet.

Follow > Disable alert for Citi Disable alert for Toyota Motor Corporation Follow >

In line with the UAE Vision 2021 goals for a smart, sustainable society, Al-Futtaim Toyota and Citi Taxi in Sharjah are investing into a better future with Toyota Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (HEV) to help ease the burden on the environment.

Citi Taxi has bolstered its ranks with 450 Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicles currently on its fleet, directly contributing to reducing pollution on Sharjah’s streets. This amounts to around half of the company’s fleet comprised of Hybrid-Electric Vehicles, producing on average 53 per cent less harmful emissions compared to a conventional vehicle and saving significant amounts of fuel with the Camry Hybrid’s range of around 26km per a single litre of petrol, under standard operating conditions.

To recognize Citi Taxi’s efforts to boost sustainable transportation in the Emirate, Al-Futtaim Toyota held an event to show their appreciation. The event was held in the presence of Shaikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Citi Taxi Sharjah, Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, Director General of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Shaikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Franchise and Transport License at Roads and Transport Authority – Sharjah.

Shaikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Board of Directors, Citi Taxi Sharjah, said, “We are extremely pleased with the addition of these 450 Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicles to our fleet. These vehicles will provide our customers with environmentally friendly travel solutions and help meet the growing demand for public transportation in the Emirate while further reiterating our commitment to support the UAE governments sustainability vision.”

Saud Abbasi, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota said, “Al-Futtaim Toyota is committed to improving mobility across the UAE with greener solutions and the Hybrid-Electric Vehicle has proven its credentials since 2008 with its impeccable performance as part of various taxi fleets. Delivering up to 70 per cent better fuel efficiency than conventional engine cars, the Camry Hybrid-Electric Vehicle on our nation’s roads have contributed to Toyota’s worldwide savings of more than 90,000 tons of CO2 globally. With progressive partners like Citi Taxi in Sharjah, our sustainability efforts will only increase as we introduce even more hybrid-electric vehicles to our showrooms catering to every taste and need.”

By 2025, every model in the Toyota Motor Corporation line-up around the world will be in some way electrified and by 2030 the company aims to have sales of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles.

In the UAE the government is proactive in support of electrified cars and in 10 years it is expected that 10 per cent of the cars on the nation’s roads will be electrified to improve the quality of life for residents through a cleaner and healthier environment.