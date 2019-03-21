Al Hamra Real Estate Co. Celebrates the Launch of a Celebrity-Packed Label ‘Marzook X Sofia Richie’

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Al Hamra Real Estate Co. Follow >

Taking the fashion scene in Kuwait by storm, Al Hamra Real Estate Co.recently hosted an event to celebrate the launch of a one-of-a kind collaboration showcasing a new line of hand bags. The event witnessed the special fusion between renowned Kuwaiti luxury brand owners of ‘Marzook’, Fahad and Shouq and American celebrity Sofia Richie take shape for the first time in Kuwait.

Aimed at accommodating new age Generation-Z fashion lovers,theKuwaiti AlMarzook siblings, andSofia Richie came together to weave a designer label that incorporated bothvitality and ambition into futuristic “Neon” designs.The American model and influencer, daughter of the legendary singer LionelRichie and the sibling duo’s collection features Marzook’s signature design -the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a grandthemeof neon hues, Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green, and Traffic Cone Orange.