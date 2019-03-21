Al Hamra Real Estate Co. Celebrates the Launch of a Celebrity-Packed Label ‘Marzook X Sofia Richie’

Taking the fashion scene in Kuwait by storm, Al Hamra Real Estate Co.recently hosted an event to celebrate the launch of a one-of-a kind collaboration showcasing a new line of hand bags. The event witnessed the special fusion between renowned Kuwaiti luxury brand owners of ‘Marzook’, Fahad and Shouq and American celebrity Sofia Richie take shape for the first time in Kuwait.
Aimed at accommodating new age Generation-Z fashion lovers,theKuwaiti AlMarzook siblings, andSofia Richie came together to weave a designer label that incorporated bothvitality and ambition into futuristic “Neon” designs.The American model and influencer, daughter of the legendary singer LionelRichie and the sibling duo’s collection features Marzook’s signature design -the spherical Lucid Classic bag, in a grandthemeof neon hues, Powerful Pink, Neon- Z Green, and Traffic Cone Orange.
Held at Al Hamra Luxury Center,thesuccessful event saw a large number of eager visitors and VIP guests attend the much-awaited appearance by Sofia Richie herself and the homegrown creative minds.
Al Hamra Real Estate Co. Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Mr. Abdullah Al Mansour said: “We are proud that Al Hamra Luxury Center continues to be home to unique fashion labels that speakto the ever-so demanding generations of todaythat crave both sophistication and differentiation. With the growing number of international stores and rise of Kuwaiti designers making their mark on global ramps, it is evident that Kuwait has in many ways transformed the region and taken the lead on adopting the latest fashion trends.Al Hamra, we believe in bringing our customers the very best of local talents, popular stylesand refined shopping experiences. This remarkable latest launch demonstrates not only Al Hamra’s appeal to world-class designers, but also our commitment to the Kuwaiti fashion community.”