Al Masaood Reveals Readiness for Special Olympics World Games 2019

Al Masaood has expressed readiness in performing its roles as official partner and exclusive automotive sponsor for the coming Special Olympics World Games, the world’s biggest humanitarian spectacle that is taking place in the Middle East for the first time from 14-21 March. In partnership with Nissan, Al Masaood is supplying a fleet of over 315 vehicles during the event to help transport athletes, delegations, and coaches. Al Masaood also provides simultaneous support for events throughout the UAE in the build up to the Games.

As official partner and exclusive automotive sponsor, Al Masaood recently organized two different activities with the UAE Special Olympics World Games athletes, which included a half-day safari trip and a unified football match between the athletes and the Juventus Football Academy Abu Dhabi. The company also organized a day-long event for employees and customers wishing to register to volunteer at the Games.

Robert Schwarz, COO, Al Masaood, said, “We are looking forward to playing our part at the Special Olympic World Games. To date, the role we will play—as official partner and exclusive automotive sponsor—signifies a charitable gesture and provides our employees with the unique opportunity of personal development. Contributing to the success of such a special event is certain to provide invaluable experiences for all involved. We recognize that volunteering provides an opportunity to make a difference to the lives of others and results in an enormous sense of satisfaction for all involved in this capacity.”

“Al Masaood is particularly supporting the golf games featured at the Special Olympic World Games. To add more color and festivities to the event, we will also be running some fun activities at ADNEC, including giving away major prizes - the new 2019 Nissan Sentra” concluded Schwarz.

Al Masaood also shared that they were one of the major sponsors of the Gary Player Invitational, the world’s leading charity golf series. The latest event, that took place this past January, hosted 72 professional players from around the world, as well as celebrities and business leaders who all came together to raise money for the Foundation. The Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs was selected as the charity of choice, with the event also honoring the UAE’s declaration of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance through a series of activities.