Al Mazaya Holding to Showcase Mazaya Residence at OREX 2019 With Great Offers

Al Mazaya Holding has announced that the company is participating in the OREX (Oman Real Estate Exhibition) to showcase Mazaya Residence-Al Mawaleh, its maiden flagship development in Muscat, with great offers including a car gift with every apartment and easy payment plans till 2020.

OREX, scheduled on March 25-27, is the largest and only platform to showcase both local and international properties in Oman. The three-day property exhibition will be held in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Mazaya Residence is a modern and integrated lifestyle project that is suitable for all segments of society. Strategically located in Al-Seeb Province in the heart of the Omani capital, the landmark development primarily targets Omani nationals and other GCC citizens as well.

The project is considered among the key landmarks within the area after the completion of its first phase last year. The mixed-use project is one of the key real estate developments in Oman that meets the divergent needs of all segments of society.

It offers great opportunities to home buyers looking for valuable housing units in a vibrant market with strong tourist and economic potential, thanks to the project’s promising and divergent investment prospects that augur well for the future of the Sultanate, which has set itself apart from other markets in the region.

Al Mazaya has announced a couple of special offers for this project for both end-users as well as investors including a Chevrolet Aveo as an instant gift for every buyer. Additionally, there is an easy payment plan that includes a 40% down-payment and up to 60% in instalments until the end of 2020, together with up to 30% discount coupons on purchases from Home Center in Oman.

Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at Al Mazaya Group, said: "We are excited to be part of Oryx again this year. It is a key platform to showcase and promote real estate projects as well as review and exchange knowledge and experience on the latest developments in the property market with various stakeholders.”

Al-Sabah added: "We are delighted to announce that a significant 60% of the first phase of the project has been sold and 90 apartments and Retail shops out of the total 149 multi-space units were handed over to new owners last year.

He said, “Seeing is believing, therefore, we invite all visitors and home seekers to visit the project site and inspect the fully-furnished model apartment, which has been designed to give potential buyers a clear perception about the quality of material used in this key project.”

Located in one of Muscat’s most bustling areas near key business areas and shopping malls, the 6,614 sqm development’s first phase consists of 120 apartments of various spaces that meet the needs of large and small families alike, as well as various segments of investors, in addition to 29 shops. The area of one-bedroom apartments ranges between 68 and 74 sqm, two-bedroom units between 99 and 110 sqm and three-bedroom flats from 142 to 154 sqm.

"This variety of options meet needs of all segments wishing to buy in this project including homeownership and investment. In this project, we have considered the various needs of Omani citizens, not to mention offering a product that represents a real investment opportunity with significant returns,” Al Sabah added.

He noted that Mazaya Residence offers valuable opportunities to home seekers of decent housing units in a vibrant market with strong tourist and economic potential, thanks to the project’s promising and divergent investment prospects that augur well for the future of the Sultanate which boasts a unique socio-economic stability and abounds in multiple investment opportunities on the back of the current prevailing prices.

The project features diverse amenities and services, including swimming pools, tennis courts, fully equipped health clubs for both genders, kids’ play areas, round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, cleaning and maintenance services, and underground parking facilities.

In addition, Mazaya Residence has an added advantage for potential home-seekers and investors alike because of its close proximity to the new Al Seeb Airport, which will have around 30,000 employees.

Al Mazaya Holding has established a sales centre on the project site, which includes the project outline, samples of building material and finishing materials used, in order to make it easier for buyers and visitors to have firsthand knowledge of the quality, standards and specifications followed by Al Mazaya across all its developments.

Al Mazaya Holding provides key residential and investment projects across GCC countries and the Middle East region where latest standards and criteria are being followed in terms of design, optimum utilisation of spaces, construction and finishing.