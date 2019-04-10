Aldar Launches New Waterfront Development - LEA

Customers looking to purchase land in Lea can do so by visiting Aldar’s stand at Cityscape Abu Dhabi and take advantage of an attractive 40/60 payment plan and a 5% down payment.

Aldar Properties PJSC (‘Aldar’) announces the launch of its latest waterfront development, Lea – located on the northern shores of Yas Island. Offering land plots starting at AED 990,000 and sizes ranging from 405 sqm - 1,800 sqm, and available for purchase by all nationalities, sales will commence at Cityscape Abu Dhabi, running from 16th – 18th April.

Featuring 238 residential plots in a prime location adjacent to Aldar’s flagship Yas Acres project, Lea boasts parks, promenades, and waterside walkways. In addition to this, residents benefit from all of the amenities within Yas Acres – parks, swimming pools, play areas, bbq and picnic areas, schools, mosques and the Yas Acres full length nine hole golf course.

The launch of Aldar’s latest land plot development follows on from the hugely successful Alreeman which launched in January and sold out, generating sales of AED1.6 billion – highlighting significant demand for well-priced land upon which to build a bespoke home.

Commenting, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties, said: “Lea represents a fantastic opportunity for any purchaser to buy land and build their dream home on Yas Island. We know that there is pent up demand for this type of product, and the runaway success of Alreeman – generating AED1.6 billion in sales – supports that. Combining the opportunity to acquire land with all of the attractions and amenities of Yas Island is a hugely compelling proposition that no-one else can offer. We look forward to launching sales for Lea at Cityscape when the spotlight can really shine on what makes Abu Dhabi such an attractive place for investment.”

Yas Island is a core pillar of Aldar’s destination development strategy and features the completed residential communities Ansam and West Yas as well as the under-construction Mayan, Yas Acres and Water’s Edge. Yas Island is the setting for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 championship, and other attractions such as Yas Mall, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World, multiple hotels and the world renowned Yas Links golf course. In addition to this Yas Island is the site for the Abu Dhabi Media Zone’s new twofour54 campus which will bring a working population of 10,000 people to the island.

Customers looking to purchase land in Lea can do so by visiting Aldar’s stand at Cityscape Abu Dhabi and take advantage of an attractive 40/60 payment plan and a 5% down payment.