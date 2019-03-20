Alef Group’s Al Mamsha Unit Sales Cross 1,200 Mark

During the event

Sharjah-based developer Alef Group, a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures – has announced that the sales of Al Mamsha units have crossed 1,200 units as the project moves ahead as per the scheduled deadline.

Speaking on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the ACRES 2019 real estate exhibition, Alef Group Managing Director, Issa Ataya, “An increasing trust among end users as well as institutional investors has helped us woo more buyers for the AED 3-billion Al Mamsha development, which is also Sharjah’s first fully walkable community.”

“The premium landmark mixed-used project, the on-going first phase at the flagship development of Alef Group in Sharjah's Al Juraina area is likely to meet the set deadline”.

“In the first phase, the first seven buildings of the project are expected to complete by December 2020. Remaining eight buildings will be handed over to the buyers in June 2021,” said Ataya.

Located at the nexus of Sharjah’s main highways ensuring easy access to major metropolitan areas as well as to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Al Mamsha offers a wide variety of home options -- from studios to one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments.

“Prime location and early unit delivery prospects are fueling the demand for Al Mamsha, which is spread in a land area of approximately three million square feet and will have a built-up area of 9.3 million square feet and a retail floor area of 500,000 square feet,” said Ataya.

Besides offering an extensive range of residential properties and active retail and leisure districts, Al Mamsha will provide its residents a wide range of amenities and community facilities including dedicated cluster swimming pools, health club and gym facilities, walkways, nurseries, family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, retail spine and more.

The Entertainment Zone at Al Mamsha will include a live event platform that will host musical concerts, art galleries, Friday market, food tasting and outdoor fitness events. The Entertainment Zone will host activities to suit the needs of adults and children alike, with a constantly evolving line-up of live events and programmes.

The project will also feature a series of access points leading directly to the basement parking offering its residents on-site underground parking with elevator access to the residential floors, community services and retail offerings making it a car-free and safe community.

“More people now want to live in greener surroundings. Al Mamsha’s car-free community is an answer to their needs. We are highlighting this feature at the Acres 2019,” said Ataya, adding that Alef Group is offering two per cent discount on the purchase price of each Al Mamsha unit during the on-going real estate exhibition.

“Safe and secure environment of Sharjah makes it a preferred destination for investment regionally and internationally. Distinguished strategic location and the privileged facilities and services it offers to individuals and businesses make the emirate even more attractive.”