Alef Group Offers Special Discounts on Al Mamsha Units During Acres 2019

Sharjah-based developer Alef Group – a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures – is offering special discounts on one of its flagship projects during the sixth edition of the Acres 2019 Real Estate Exhibition.

The AED3-billion Al Mamsha project, Sharjah’s first fully walkable community, is among one of the key offerings at the leading realty show in the region, which is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from March 19-21, 2019.

“Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Acres 2019 is one of the most important property exhibitions. Beside patrons, organisers and participants, the visitors also play an important role in making the event successful, bigger and better each year. They should be rewarded for it,” said Issa Ataya, Managing Director, Alef Group, which is one of the participants at the event.

“Therefore, the Alef Group management has decided to offer two per cent discount on the purchase price of each unit of Al Mamsha project,” he said, referring to its flagship development in Sharjah's Al Juraina area that offers a wide variety of home options -- from studios to one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments.

Alef Group recently signed a partnership deal with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), in which the bank would offer various financing options to the customer including on-the-spot pre-approvals to applicants requiring a home finance for the projects of the Sharjah-based developer.

Offering an extensive range of residential properties and active retail and leisure districts, Al Mamsha boasts a strategic location at the nexus of Sharjah’s main highways ensuring easy access to major metropolitan areas as well as to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Mamsha -- spread in a land area of approximately three million square-feet -- will have a built-up area of 9.3 million square feet and a retail floor area of 500,000 square feet. The price of units in the project starts from Dh300,000 for studio and goes up to Dh1.5 million for a three-bed duplex.

To its residents, Al Mamsha will offer a wide range of amenities and community facilities including dedicated cluster swimming pools, health club and gym facilities, walkways, nurseries, family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, retail spine and more.

The project also features a series of access points leading directly to the basement parking offering its residents on-site underground parking with elevator access to the residential floors, community services and retail offerings making it a car-free and safe community.

“This is a great opportunity for the investors as the properties in Sharjah are in great demand. The value of real estate deals in the emirate totalled AED 22.5 billion ($6.13 billion) last year. According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate, investors from 48 nationalities worldwide were involved in the transactions. GCC nationals topped the list with investments worth over AED20 billion,” Ataya said.

“Alef Group expects to generate huge interests for its projects in Sharjah during Acres 2019 as the emirate has become a preferred destination for investment regionally and internationally due to its distinguished strategic location and the privileged facilities and services it offers to various business sectors,” Ataya added

Alef Group, the privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by Sheikh Khalid Sultan Al Qasimi, is one of the key participants at Acres 2019 that gives additional impetus to the real estate sector, increases its activity and highlights the developments witnessed by Sharjah and the abundant investment opportunities offered by the UAE’s property markets.